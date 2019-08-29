Report: Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving pushing Nets to sign Carmelo Anthony

Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving already got Brooklyn to sign one past-his-prime former star in DeAndre Jordan.

Could they convince the Nets to add another in Carmelo Anthony?

Frank Isola of The Athletic:

The Brooklyn Nets remain interested in potentially signing Anthony, who recently trained with a group of their players in Los Angeles, including Kyrie Irving. In fact, one source told The Athletic that Irving and Kevin Durant, who both joined the Nets in July, are “pushing” the club to sign Anthony.

Anthony’s peers clearly respect him. He was a very good player who main skill – individual scoring – garners the most attention, especially from fellow players.

But Anthony looked washed-up. And that was before his miserable experience with the Rockets and another year of aging. Anthony is now 35. I’d bet against him positively contributing to an NBA team.

Still, the Nets could use another forward with Wilson Chandler suspended. Anthony might better harnesses his talent into a complementary role (though probably not). There’s value in appeasing Durant and Irving. It’s just an end-of-roster-spot on a team facing a year of limbo until Durant returns from injury. Though I think it’s a bad idea, it’s likely a low-impact bad idea.

Want more evidence this a poor plan? The Knicks reportedly would’ve considered signing Anthony if they got Durant and Irving.