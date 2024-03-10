Kevin Byard agrees to terms with the Bears

At a time when many are waiting to see what the Bears do at quarterback, they're taking care of business in the defensive backfield.

Three days after signing franchise-tagged cornerback Jaylon Johnson to a four-year deal, they've agreed to terms with former Titans and Eagles safety Kevin Byard, via multiple reports.

It's reportedly, per NFL Media, a two-year deal with $15 million in base pay. There are currently no further details.

Byard was traded to the Eagles in October 2023 for safety Terrell Edmunds and 2024 fifth- and sixth-round draft picks. The Eagles recently released Byard.

The 30-year-old is a two-time Pro Bowler and a two-time first-team All-Pro, in 2017 and in 2021. He has 28 career interceptions in his eight-year career.

The news of the deal comes as Byard reportedly was preparing to visit another team. That apparently was enough to get the Bears to close it out.