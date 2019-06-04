Report: Keuchel, Yankees appear to be match

Dallas Keuchel could be headed to the New York Yankees.

The free-agent lefty is closing in on an agreement with the Yankees, per MLB Network, with the St. Louis Cardinals, Minnesota Twins and Houston Astros thought to be left in the wake of the AL East-leading Yanks.

New York hasn't had ace right-hander Luis Severino all season, and James Paxton and CC Sabathia each spent time on the disabled list.

Unsigned since free agency opened in November 2018, Keuchel turned down two deals from the Astros and had initial interest from the Atlanta Braves.

The Braves, close on the heels of the Philadelphia Phillies in the National League East, could still be players for Keuchel, ESPN reported.

Keuchel rejected a one-year, $17.9 million qualifying offer last fall from the Houston Astros and had been seeking a multiyear deal, but now reportedly is willing to accept a one-year prorated deal.

During spring training, Keuchel turned down a one-year, $15 million offer from the Astros, ESPN's Buster Olney reported.

Keuchel, the 2015 American League Cy Young Award winner, compiled a 76-63 record in seven seasons with the Astros. He pitched in 192 games (183 starts) and has a lifetime 3.66 ERA with 945 strikeouts in 1,189 1/3 innings.

--Field Level Media