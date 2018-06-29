Report: Kerr agrees to extension with Warriors, will be one of highest paid coaches in NBA

UPDATE (6:09 p.m. PT): Since this article was first published, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported that Steve Kerr and the Golden State Warriors had agreed to a contract extension. This article has been updated to reflect that.

The Warriors are about to reward Steve Kerr in a big way.

Kerr has agreed to an extension that will make him one of the highest paid coaches in the NBA, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Gregg Popovich leads the way at $11 million annually, followed by Doc Rivers at $10 million.

Several coaches make $7 million a year.

Kerr just completed the fourth year of a five-year, $25 million contract he signed in May 2014.

Since the Warriors won their third title in the last four seasons, owner Joe Lacob, GM Bob Myers and Kerr have all said that a deal will get done sooner rather than later.

It appears the contract is all but signed...

