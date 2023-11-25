Report: Kentucky HC Mark Stoops is a candidate to take over at Texas A&M

We’ve reached what looks to be the final stages of Texas A&M’s exhaustive search for the program’s next head football coach after the recent firing of now-former head coach Jimbo Fisher.

Throughout the week, credit to TexAgs’ Executive Editor and Co-Owner Billy Liucci, who has continued to drop several “nuggets” regarding potential names Texas A&M Athletic Director Ross Bjork has and will pursue in the coming days.

Earlier this week, Liucci revealed that Ohio State head coach Ryan Day remains a candidate for the position despite being a long shot to leave the Buckeyes, especially if Ohio State were to lose to Michigan on Saturday. Now, after his most recent update, one surprising name has emerged late, as Kentucky head coach Mark Stoops enters the race, which was further confirmed by ESPN CFB insider Pete Thamel and The Athletic’s Bruce Feldman on Saturday morning.

“One name that is expected to emerge in the next 24 hours is Kentucky coach Mark Stoops,” Thamel stated on ESPN’s College GameDay.”He coaches a rivalry game against Louisville (on Saturday), and the next 24 hours will be critical for his candidacy.”

Stoops, who is finishing his 11th year at Kentucky, has compiled a 72-64 record (35-55 SEC) and has taken the Wildcats to seven bowl game appearances, including four wins while recording two 10-win seasons in 2018 and 2021. At the age of 56, Stoops has a proven track record, but after firing Fisher with an enormous $76.8 Million buyout attached, this looks more like a lateral move, if any.

However, Thamel explained that this is just one name out of several contending candidates, including UTSA’s Jeff Traylor, Arizona’s Jedd Fisch, Duke’s Mike Elko, and Utah’s Kyle Whittingham.

“One source cautioned me that things are fractured at Texas A&M,” Thamel stated. “a lot of people put up a lot of money to pay off Jimbo Fisher, so don’t expect this to be a linear search to the finish.”

While Mark Stoops and Ryan Day are the hot-button names of the day, anything can change at the drop of a hat.

Story originally appeared on Aggies Wire