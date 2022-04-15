There’s a wide range of opinions about where Pitt quarterback Kenny Pickett should land in this year’s draft and one team with picks at both ends of the first round is reportedly set to spend some time with him next week.

Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that Pickett is set to visit with the Lions. Detroit holds the second and 32nd overall picks in this year’s draft.

Pickett was a Heisman Trophy finalist after an excellent 2021 season that saw him throw for 4,319 yards and 42 touchdowns. That production has won him many fans, but, like all prospects, he’s been picked apart over the course of the pre-draft process.

One thing that’s drawn questions is Pickett’s hand size as his 8.5-inch mitts were the smallest for a quarterback in Scouting Combine history. Current Lions quarterback Jared Goff‘s hands are also on the small side, so that may not be an insurmountable obstacle if the Lions are interested on adding him to the roster.

Report: Kenny Pickett to visit Lions next week originally appeared on Pro Football Talk