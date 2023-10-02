Report: Kenny Pickett has bone bruise that could result in short-term absence

Kenny Pickett walked through the Steelers locker room Monday afternoon, wearing sandals and nothing on his knee. Chris Adamski of triblive.com said the quarterback did not walk with a limp.

MRI testing of Pickett's knee injury delivered good news.

His knee injury is bone bruise, and Pickett also has a muscle strain, NFL Media reports. It is not serious but could lead to a short-term absence.

The Steelers, however, are leaving the door open for Pickett to play this week, per NFL Media, but the fact that they have an off week in Week 6 could play a factor in their decision.

Pickett injured his knee with 1:10 remaining in the third quarter when he was sacked for a 9-yard loss by Jonathan Greenard. Pickett was in the shotgun on a fourth-and-one play from the Houston 33 when Greenard made his second sack of the day.

Pickett grabbed his left leg and was favoring it as he left the field.

Mitch Trubisky replaced Pickett in the loss to the Texans and will start for however long Pickett is out.