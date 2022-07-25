Colts cornerback Kenny Moore spent the offseason looking for a new contract, but he never got one.

It does not appear that the lack of movement on that front will keep him from reporting to the team’s training camp this week, however. Joel A. Erickson of the Indianapolis Star reports that Moore plans to report with the rest of the team’s veterans on Tuesday.

Moore reported to the team’s mandatory minicamp at the end of their offseason program and said he’d “love to be on the field at training camp” when asked about his summer plans. Assuming he reports to camp, it will be worth watching to see if Moore is fully participating or if he is limited as he continues to push for a new deal with the team.

Moore is set to make base salaries of $6.75 million in 2022 and $8.245 million in 2023.

Report: Kenny Moore plans to report to Colts camp despite not getting new deal originally appeared on Pro Football Talk