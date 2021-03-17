Report: Kenny Golladay has an offer on the table from Bengals

The receiver market has failed to develop as the free agent receivers had hoped. Only 11 of PFT’s top 50 free agents remain uncommitted for 2020.

There are plenty of receivers still available, though.

The Bears used the franchise tag on receiver Allen Robinson, and the Buccaneers did the same with receiver Chris Godwin.

Kenny Golladay tops PFT’s list of available free agents. He ranks seventh on the top 100, and other receivers such as JuJu Smith-Schuster, Will Fuller, Curtis Samuel and T.Y. Hilton also have yet to agree with any team.

A report indicates Golladay intends to visit the Giants.

But the former Lions receiver has an offer on the table from the Bengals, Dianna Russini of ESPN reports.

Golladay was limited to five games last season because of hamstring and hip injuries, but he posted back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons in 2018 and 2019, earning Pro Bowl honors in the latter season.

