Report: Kenny Golladay met with Bears Wednesday night

Josh Alper
·1 min read
The Giants are meeting with wide receiver Kenny Golladay on Thursday, but they reportedly aren’t the first team to visit with the free agent this week.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that Golladay met with the Bears on Wednesday night. General Manager Ryan Pace and head coach Matt Nagy each took part in the meeting with a player the Bears faced multiple times when he was with the Lions.

The Bears used their franchise tag on wide receiver Allen Robinson and their plans with him could change if they were to strike a deal with Golladay. The Bears could rescind the tag, which would make Robinson a late and likely coveted addition to the free agent rags, or they could trade him to another club.

Robinson would have to sign the tender from the team for the latter to become a reality and he called that a possibility when discussing the prospect of a franchise tag in February. As of now, though, Golladay is unsigned and there’s no impact on Robinson to worry about.

Report: Kenny Golladay met with Bears Wednesday night originally appeared on Pro Football Talk

