Report: Kenny Golladay’s hamstring injury not considered significant

Giants receiver Kenny Golladay left Tuesday’s practice with an apparent hamstring injury but there’s some positive news on the recent free-agent signee.

According to Dan Duggan of TheAthletic.com, Golladay’s hamstring injury is not considered significant. Golladay will undergo more tests on Wednesday, but the preliminary outlook is positive.

Golladay missed the first two games of the 2020 season with a hamstring injury — though that may have little to do with what the receiver is dealing with now. Golladay then missed the last nine games of Detroit’s season with a hip injury.

The receiver signed a four-year, $72 million deal with New York in March.

Golladay has 183 receptions for 3,068 yards with 21 touchdowns. He caught a league-leading 11 TDs in 2019.

