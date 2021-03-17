Wide receiver Kenny Golladay is the top player on PFT’s list of available free agents, which is something of a surprise given the market that many expected Golladay to generate as a free agent.

Golladay’s wait to find a home for the 2021 season may not last much longer, however. Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the Giants have been talking to the wideout are expected to have Golladay in for a visit.

Free agent visits were not allowed last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Players may visit with teams this year as long as they pass a rapid PCR test before entering the facility.

Players can also take physicals and that may be part of Golladay’s visit. He was limited to five games last season by hamstring and hip injuries, so a clean bill of health could help Golladay land a deal.

Given the slow-developing market for Golladay and many other receivers, it will be interesting to see what kind of contract he lands and whether he opts for a one-year deal in hopes of reminding teams what he can do when healthy.

Report: Kenny Golladay is expected to visit with Giants originally appeared on Pro Football Talk