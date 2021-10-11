The Giants didn’t have a good day Sunday, but it could have been worse.

Running back Saquon Barkley has a low-ankle sprain, and receiver Kenny Golladay also avoided major injury.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports Golladay is expected to miss this week’s game against the Rams. The Giants initially feared Golladay had a major injury, but according to Rapoport, the team doesn’t expect the receiver to miss more than a week or two.

Golladay was targeted three times but did not catch a pass Sunday against the Cowboys. He has 17 catches for 282 yards this season.

Report: Kenny Golladay is expected to miss this week but avoids major injury originally appeared on Pro Football Talk