Report: Kenny Golladay expected to miss Week 9 versus the Vikings and is week-to-week with hip injury

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport is reporting that Detroit Lions wide receiver Kenny Golladay expected to miss Week 9 versus the Minnesota Vikings with a hip injury.

Rapoport would go on to say that Golladay was week-to-week and a potential candidate for short-term injured reserve — now that the new NFL rules would only keep him out three weeks — but nothing was determined at this time.

After playing on just 18 first-half snaps on Sunday, Golladay pulled up on a route and immediately called to the sideline to be replaced. He would go into the locker room and not return for the remainder of the game.

Golladay also missed the first two games of the season and was replaced in the starting lineup by rookie Quintez Cephus. Cephus held his own but has been relegated to a healthy scratch the last two weeks as the Lions have opted for specialty players like Jamal Agnew and Isaac Nauta.

With Cephus out last Sunday, the Lions turned to Marvin Hall who saw 42 snaps and produced four catches on seven targets for 113 yards as the Lions “Z” wide receiver.

If Golladay does indeed miss this week’s game, or several thereafter, the Lions will have to decide if they want to go back to the rookie or give Hall another shot to replicate his outing.

Stay tuned to Lions Wire for more news on Golladay’s health as updates become available.