Report: Kenny Atkinson reneged with Hornets due to family reasons

Warriors assistant Kenny Atkinson backed out of an agreement to become Hornets head coach.

Why?

Will Kunkel of Queen City News:

I’m told Kenny Atkinson changed his mind for family reasons.

Kenny had not signed the contract. They did agree to the terms of the contract, though.

The Hornets were waiting a few days to get the signed copy. — Will Kunkel (@WillKunkelFOX) June 18, 2022

“Family reasons” is obviously a vague explanation. Atkinson of course considered his family before accepting Charlotte’s offer. What changed?

Maybe a fuller picture will eventually emerge. Until then, this bit of info is the best explanation I’ve seen of the highly unusual situation.

