Report: Kenny Atkinson reneged with Hornets due to family reasons

Dan Feldman
·1 min read
Warriors assistant Kenny Atkinson backed out of an agreement to become Hornets head coach.

Why?

Will Kunkel of Queen City News:

“Family reasons” is obviously a vague explanation. Atkinson of course considered his family before accepting Charlotte’s offer. What changed?

Maybe a fuller picture will eventually emerge. Until then, this bit of info is the best explanation I’ve seen of the highly unusual situation.

Report: Kenny Atkinson reneged with Hornets due to family reasons originally appeared on NBCSports.com

