Report: Kenneth Faried signing in China

Kenneth Faried is one of the best free agents available.

But apparently not for long.

Jeff Goodman of Stadium:

Kenneth Faried has signed a one-year deal in excess of $2 million to play in China this season, source told @Stadium. — Jeff Goodman (@GoodmanHoops) November 6, 2019





Emiliano Carchia of Sportando:

Kenneth Faried plans on signing a $4.4 million contract with Chinese team Zhenjiang Lions, a source told @Sportando — Emiliano Carchia (@Carchia) November 6, 2019





A full-season NBA minimum contract would’ve paid Faried $2,320,044. With those varying reported Chinese salaries, it’s unclear whether Faried comes out ahead or behind. For that matter, it’s unclear whether he had an NBA offer.

Faried, 29, is a good pick-and-roll finisher and rebounder. But he has major defensive holes. Few teams need another big.

The roster landscape could change after the trade deadline, though. Maybe Faried will sign in the NBA once the Chinese season ends.