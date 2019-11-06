Report: Kenneth Faried signing in China

Dan Feldman
NBC Sports

Kenneth Faried is one of the best free agents available.

But apparently not for long.

Scroll to continue with content
Ad

Jeff Goodman of Stadium:


Emiliano Carchia of Sportando:


A full-season NBA minimum contract would’ve paid Faried $2,320,044. With those varying reported Chinese salaries, it’s unclear whether Faried comes out ahead or behind. For that matter, it’s unclear whether he had an NBA offer.

Faried, 29, is a good pick-and-roll finisher and rebounder. But he has major defensive holes. Few teams need another big.

The roster landscape could change after the trade deadline, though. Maybe Faried will sign in the NBA once the Chinese season ends.

What to Read Next