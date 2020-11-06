Report: Kendrick Bourne has second negative COVID-19 test

On Thursday, there was word that 49ers wide receiver Kendrick Bourne may have had a false positive test for COVID-19 because he tested negative on Wednesday after testing positive on Tuesday.

The NFL said that Bourne’s case was a confirmed positive and said there have been 101 cases where a player tested negative a day after testing positive before going on to test positive again on subsequent tests. Three players did not have that happen.

It appears that Bourne is the fourth player in that category. Mike Garafolo of NFL Media reports that Bourne’s test from Thursday came back negative. He will be allowed back in the team’s facility as a result of those the repeated negative tests.

“It’s frustrating because Kendrick has been really responsible with everything,” Bourne’s agent Henry Organ said. “He’s taken COVID-19 very seriously. It’s not a joke to him.”

The 49ers were also without left tackle Trent Williams and wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk on Thursday night because they were deemed high-risk close contacts of Bourne. They will also now be free to return to work.

