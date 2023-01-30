Report: Kellen Moore to join Los Angeles Chargers after split with Dallas Cowboys

It didn't seem to take Kellen Moore long to find a new job.

Moore is reportedly slated to join the Los Angeles Chargers as offensive coordinator just hours after it was revealed the coach had parted ways with the Dallas Cowboys, according to both Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero of NFL Network.

The 34-year-old coach served as the Cowboys' offensive coordinator for four seasons and had been a coach on the staff since 2018. Moore played quarterback for the Cowboys from 2015-17 and set an FBS record for wins during his collegiate career at Boise State.

Moore will reportedly replace Joe Lombardi, who was fired as the Chargers' offensive coordinator after Los Angeles blew a 27-0 lead and lost 31-30 against the Jacksonville Jaguars during the wild-card round.

The move to Los Angeles affords Moore the chance to work closely with QB Justin Herbert, one of the NFL's top young players at the position. Moore's offenses in Dallas routinely ranked near the top of the league during his tenure as offensive coordinator.

