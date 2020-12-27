The Cowboys surely already have names in mind for a new defensive coordinator. They might need a new offensive coordinator, too.

Cowboys offensive coordinator Kellen Moore has interviewed for the Boise State head coaching job, Matt Prater of The Idaho Press reports.

Moore and Oregon defensive coordinator Andy Avalos are favorites for the job left open by the departure of Bryan Harsin for Auburn.

Prater reports “Kellen Moore & Andy Avalos have high interest in #BoiseState job. Both families on board. Both have interviewed. Process has included Chris Petersen, per sources. I expect one to be hired this week.”

Moore broke the FBS record for wins as the Broncos quarterback, going 50-3 from 2008-11. He spent three seasons with the Lions and three with the Cowboys before Dallas hired him as its quarterbacks coach in 2018.

Moore, 32, became the Cowboys’ offensive coordinator in 2019. He remained as the offensive coordinator and play-caller for the Cowboys when Mike McCarthy became the head coach this spring.

McCarthy said earlier this week that he had not talked to Moore about the Boise State job.

“I think with anything [involving] career advancement you just handle those opportunities on an individual basis,” McCarthy said.

The Cowboys are expected to part ways with defensive coordinator Mike Nolan after one season. Dallas ranks 24th in total defense, including 32nd in rushing defense, and 31st in points allowed.

Report: Kellen Moore interviews for head coaching job at Boise State originally appeared on Pro Football Talk