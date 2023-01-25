Report: Kellen Moore completes a second day of interviews in Carolina

Cowboys offensive coordinator Kellen Moore has completed an interview with the Panthers for their head coach opening, Todd Archer of ESPN reports. Moore spent two days in Carolina.

Former Colts head coach Frank Reich and Panthers interim head coach Steve Wilks also have completed their second interviews with the team.

Six others received initial interest, including former Saints head coach Sean Payton, and 49ers defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans remains on the team’s list but unavailable for the Panthers to interview until after San Francisco’s season is finished.

Moore played three seasons with the Cowboys before joining their coaching staff as quarterbacks coach in 2018. He earned a promotion to offensive coordinator the following season and has stayed in that position, even after the change in head coaches before the 2020 season.

Two times in his four seasons as the coordinator, the Cowboys have ranked first in total yards. They were first in points scored in 2021 and two other times were ranked in the top six, including fourth this season.

Moore interviewed for head coaching jobs last year, but the Panthers are the first team to speak with him this offseason.

