Report: Kellen Mond tests positive for COVID-19, Kirk Cousins a high-risk contact

Details emerged not long after the Vikings tweeted multiple players would miss Saturday night’s practice inside TCO Stadium because of COVID-19 protocols.

Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports rookie Kellen Mond has tested positive for COVID-19, and starter Kirk Cousins and Nate Stanley were deemed high-risk close contacts.

Jake Browning is expected to get all the reps at today’s practice. Browning is vaccinated, Andrew Krammer of the Star Tribune reports, and no quarantine is required for vaccinated players who are close contacts.

The Vikings are going through contact tracing to determine who else is a high-risk contact.

The Vikings’ statement reads: Due to the NFL-NFLPA COVID-19 protocols, multiple players will be held out of tonight’s practice inside TCO Stadium. Further updates will be shared as they become available in the coming days.

The Vikings had not placed any players on the COVID-19 reserve list during training camp.

