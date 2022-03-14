Report: Keion Crossen signing with Dolphins

The Dolphins are signing core special teams player Keion Crossen to a three-year, $10.5 million deal, Aaron Wilson of profootballnetwork.com reports.

Crossen negotiated his own contract.

Crossen spent last season with the Giants, where he saw action on 23 defensive snaps and 309 on special teams.

The Patriots made Crossen a seventh-round choice in 2018, and he spent one season in New England before going to the Texans.

In four NFL seasons, Crossen has played 501 defensive snaps and 938 on special teams. He has 86 tackles.

