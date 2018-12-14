Report: Keenan Allen could miss time after leaving Chiefs game with hip pointer

It appears Keenan Allen avoided disaster during the Los Angeles Chargers’ Thursday night comeback win against the Kansas City Chiefs, but that doesn’t mean he won’t be missing some games.

The Chargers wide receiver was diagnosed with a hip pointer on Friday after tests revealed no structural damage to the hip, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport. Allen could reportedly still miss some time.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

#Chargers WR Keenan Allen, who went down hard last night, was diagnosed with a hip pointer, source said. No structural damage and nothing that’ll affect him long-term. He could miss some time, but it’s unlikely to be much. All in all, could have been much worse. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 14, 2018





How Keenan Allen suffered his injury

Allen suffered the injury while attempting what would have been a phenomenal catch in the end zone while being covered by Chiefs safety Eric Berry. Allen wasn’t able to fully corral the ball, and he landed hard on his side in the process.

.@Keenan13Allen was SO CLOSE to having a catch of the year nominee 😱 (via @NFL)pic.twitter.com/Dw4Dfnnp6p — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) December 14, 2018





Allen left the game after that catch attempt and did not return while the Chargers erased a two-touchdown deficit to notch their best victory of the year.

Story continues

Where does this leave the Chargers?

Fortunately for Allen, the Chargers and his fantasy players, he now has 10 days to recover until the Chargers’ Week 16 date with the Baltimore Ravens at home. If Allen can’t return for that game, the Chargers’ regular season finale against the Broncos would be his final opportunity to play in the regular season.

Of course, Allen’s availability for the playoffs is the bigger concern, and Rapaport doesn’t seem to indicate that should be a problem. The Chargers took a strong position in the AFC playoff race with their win against the Chiefs, so a first-round bye and an extra week to make sure Allen is 100 percent for the playoffs is also possible.

Keenan Allen went all out trying to catch a touchdown pass against the Chiefs. (AP Photo)

If this does represent the end of Allen’s regular season, he finishes with his second straight 1,000-yard receiving season with 88 receptions on 121 targets and six touchdowns in just 14 games – and 13 in which he recorded any stats at all.

If Allen is indeed out, No. 2 receiver Mike Williams figures to keep top dog status in the Chargers receiving game, like he did with his three-touchdown performance against the Chiefs.

More from Yahoo Sports:

• Pete Thamel: Why Craig James disappeared from limelight

• Ex-MLB player who took a knee remains unsigned

• Parker looks like a $40M mistake for Bulls

• Chargers stun Chiefs on gutsy late call

