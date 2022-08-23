Report: Kayvon Thibodeaux getting second opinion from Dr. James Andrews

The Giants received good news from edge rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux‘s MRI results Monday. His sprained MCL is expected to keep him out only about 3-4 weeks, giving him a chance to return in time for the season opener.

But Thibodeaux will get a second opinion from Dr. James Andrews, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN reports.

Fowler adds that “no major surprises are expected — second opinions are common practice for many players” with Andrews simply double-checking the injury.

The No. 5 overall pick injured his knee with 11:16 remaining until halftime Sunday night on a cut block by Bengals tight end Thaddeus Moss. The cart came out to take him to the training room, but Thibodeaux waved it off and limped off the field and into the blue medical tent before heading into the training room.

He played 17 snaps against the Bengals and made one tackle.

