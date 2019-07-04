Report: Kawhi Leonard won’t announce decision today

Kawhi Leonard reportedly indicated he wouldn’t announce his decision today.

Now, comes an even clearer update.

Cris Carter of Fox Sports 1:

Breaking news:

After very impressive meetings with the Toronto Raptors and others yesterday, reigning NBA Finals MVP Kawhi Leonard and his team haven’t made a decision and there won’t any announcement TODAY. Enjoy the 4th of July #KawhiWatch — Cris Carter (@criscarter80) July 4, 2019





Carter has close ties to Leonard’s camp. This as close to an official announcement as we’ll get.

Leonard can’t stop someone from reporting where he’ll sign. But he has kept everything tight. It seems unlikely news will break outside his terms.

There are indications Leonard will re-sign with the Raptors, but I’ve seen no good reason to rule out the Lakers or Clippers. We’ll get an announcement in due time – just not today.