Report: Kawhi Leonard tentatively schedules free-agent meeting with Clippers

“Kawhi Watch” has been a rollercoaster of emotions for Raptors fans, and it doesn’t look like we’ll be getting off this ride any time soon.

One day after Leonard decided to opt out of his contract and become a free agent, a new report suggests the two-time Finals MVP is already making plans to test the waters.

And while Sunday’s report came with the caveat that Toronto is still the favourite to land him, it appears Leonard has at the very least given the other team in serious contention a seat at the table.

According to Frank Isola of The Athletic, Kawhi and his team have reportedly set up a tentative meeting with the Los Angeles Clippers for July 2.

The Raptors and Clippers shared the best Vegas odds of landing Kawhi no more than a week ago, but Oddshark has since updated it’s betting odds, setting Toronto up as the clear frontrunner at -225.

The Clippers, meanwhile, have the second-best odds at +175.

He stay? We’ll have to wait and see, and if reports of this meeting with the Clippers are indeed true, we may be waiting for a while.

