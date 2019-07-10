Report: Kawhi Leonard signs three-year, $103M deal with Clippers, but can opt out sooner

Chris Cwik
Yahoo Sports

Los Angeles Clippers fans will get to enjoy Kawhi Leonard for at least the next two seasons. Leonard signed a three-year, $103 million deal with the club Wednesday, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic.

That deal, however, only contains two guaranteed seasons. Leonard has a player option for the third year, so he could once again hit the free-agent market following the 2021 season if he chooses.

Interestingly, that would make him a free agent at the same time as Paul George, who the Clippers just acquired via trade.

After taking a few days to consider his options, Leonard shocked many NBA fans and decided to sign with the Clippers. He did this after bringing a championship to the Toronto Raptors in his only season with the team.

Last year, the 28-year-old Leonard averaged 26.6 points and 7.3 rebounds per game with Toronto.

