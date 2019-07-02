Report: Kawhi still undecided between Raptors, Lakers, Clippers

Kawhi Leonard's free agency drags on. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

Kawhi Leonard is going to do things his way and no matter what the online world might try to dictate, he will decide his NBA future at his pace.

Cris Carter, a former NFL player who once employed the same agent as Leonard and is currently a co-host of First Things First on FS1, reported on Tuesday that Leonard is still undecided between the Los Angeles Lakers, Clippers and Toronto Raptors in his free agency evaluation.

Kawhi update: I’ve just been informed Kawhi has not made a decision. To think the Lakers are ahead of the Clippers or the Raptors would be wrong #KawhiUpdate — Cris Carter (@criscarter80) July 2, 2019

During an appearance on the show Tuesday, Carter reported that Leonard had only begun the process of meeting with teams on July 1st — beginning with the Clippers Monday night — and that his decision could possibly take beyond July 4 to arrive.

This is in stark contrast to an earlier report from former player Kendrick Perkins, who suggested that the Lakers were in the driver’s seat.

Just heard that Kawhi is meeting with the Clippers tonight but the Lakers hold the upper hand, unless Doc work his Magic tonight it’s looking very strong that Kawhi will be in Purple and Gold!!! — Kendrick Perkins (@KendrickPerkins) July 2, 2019

Kawhi reportedy wrapped up meetings with the Lakers and the Clippers on Tuesday afternoon and is set to meet with the Raptors tonight — Toronto was promised the last meeting during Kawhi’s free agency tour.

As Leonard works his way through this process, social media has been lit ablaze with eager fans desperate for a decision, but we still know very little about what’s happening in these meetings. And this may be by Kawhi’s design.

Ramona Shelburne saying that she thinks the reason the meeting stuff hasn't leaked more is because it might be a loyalty test, where Kawhi is trying to see what gets out about his meetings with teams. — Anthony Doyle (@Anthonysmdoyle) June 30, 2019

The Raptors, meanwhile, are still pushing hard to retain Leonard’s services and the team’s global ambassador has reportedly launched his own campaign.

3. The Raptors haven't backed off one centimeter and Drake is said to be mounting his own recruiting campaign on top of whatever the freshly minted champions are doing to convince him to stay — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) July 2, 2019

For all the smoke that has been spread across the Twitter timelines the past few days, it was clear from the very beginning that Leonard was going to meet with all three teams, and that the Raptors would hold the final meeting before he came to a decision.

Leonard can sign up to a 5-year, $190 million deal with the Raptors and four years at $141 million with either of the L.A. teams. He has prioritized family, health and winning as his three main factors in choosing a team and is clearly going to take his time in determining which team best serves those needs.

