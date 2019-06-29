Report: Kawhi Leonard, Kevin Durant looking to team up in free agency originally appeared on nbcsportsboston.com

It was thought that Kevin Durant was looking to team with Kyrie Irving as a free-agent tandem. With the Brooklyn Nets the oft-reported destination for the two.

Hold everything.

Durant and Kawhi Leonard are now the new hot item, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, and they could be coming to a Celtics' Eastern Conference rival after NBA free agency opens Sunday at 6 p.m.

Reporting w/ @RamonaShelburne: Kevin Durant and Kawhi Leonard have been discussing free agent scenarios that could include a future with them playing together. For now, there are two clear possibilities for them to sign into the same franchise: Clippers and Knicks. Story soon. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 29, 2019

Durant likely won't be able to play at all next season after tearing his Achilles' in the NBA Finals against Leonard's Raptors, who went on to win the title.

Leonard is being courted hard to return to Toronto and will reportedly meet with the Lakers after free agency opens. Signing with an L.A. team will be a homecoming for Leonard, who is from nearby Riverside, Calif. Durant has long been connected to the Knicks as a rumored destination.

Of course, the fate of these superstars will have a domino effect on other free agents. Will the Nets still land Kyrie Irving if Durant opts to go elsewhere? Will the Lakers turn toward another player if Leonard ends up in New York?

Some answers could come quickly Sunday after 6.

