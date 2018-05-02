Report: Kawhi Leonard back in San Antonio, meeting with Spurs not set, yet

It’s one of the biggest — if not THE biggest — question of the offseason:

Can the San Antonio Spurs mend their frayed relationship with Kawhi Leonard? I think they will, once the sides just sit down and talk, because the Spurs ultimately want to keep an MVP-level NBA talent and Leonard wants that $219 million designated veteran extension only the Spurs can offer. That much money can smooth over a lot of problems. However, if they can’t work it out 29 teams will be lined up with trade offers and things will get interesting.

Whatever happens, it starts with the Leonard and his “group” — primarily his uncle and agent — sitting down and talking with the Spurs. Leonard is back in San Antonio now at least, reports Chris Haynes of ESPN.

ESPN Sources: Spurs All-Star forward Kawhi Leonard and advisor are in San Antonio. Leonard spent nearly six weeks in New York rehabbing his injury. For the moment, there’s no scheduled date to meet with Spurs’ brass. — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) May 2, 2018





Gregg Popovich has more important things going on in his life right now than meeting with Leonard, he’s still grieving the loss of his wife of four decades. The meeting not going to happen immediately. However, it will happen and things will be decided one way or another before the NBA Draft, because if the Spurs decide they have to move Leonard in a trade they will want to do it while this year’s picks are still on the table.