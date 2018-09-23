Report: Karl-Anthony Towns agrees to 5-year, $190 million supermax extension with Timberwolves

The Timberwolves are all-in on Karl-Anthony Towns being their centerpiece for the next several years. (AP Photo)

The Timberwolves cemented Karl-Anthony Towns as the face of their franchise on Saturday, reaching an agreement with the center on a 5-year, $190 million supermax extension according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

In three seasons with Minnesota, the All-Star center has averaged 21.6 points per game on 54.3 percent shooting with 11.7 rebounds and 2.4 blocks per game. Taken first overall in the 2015 NBA draft out of Kentucky, the 22-year-old has since won Rookie of the Year in 2016 and made the All-NBA third team last season.

In a deal that cements him as the franchise’s long-term cornerstone, Minnesota Timberwolves All-Star center Karl-Anthony Towns has agreed to a 5-year, $190M super-maximum extension, league sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) September 23, 2018





Per ESPN, Towns released a statement confirming the signing and promising to help uphold the vision of the man who drafted him, the late Flip Saunders:

In a statement, Towns said: “On June 25, 2015, I was drafted to and committed to the Minnesota Timberwolves. On September 22, 2018, I made a recommitment to the Wolves and have the same feelings of excitement that I felt back in 2015. “I promise to the fans, my teammates and the organization to keep the vision of the man who drafted me, Flip Saunders, alive and treat his dream of winning with respect and dignity. To the fans from Day One and the Timberwolves fans, this is for you. Thank you for believing in me.”

This bold move comes at a turbulent time in the Timberwolves organization due to Jimmy Butler’s trade request and a perceived rift between Towns and the small forward. Given that Butler was reportedly “all but fed up” with the “nonchalant attitude” of Towns, the Timberwolves have now emphatically taken a side.

