Report: Kareem Hunt visiting Colts after receiving a better offer

Woof. ESPN’s Dianna Russini previously reported that the New Orleans Saints expected to sign free agent running back Kareem Hunt, but he’s now headed for a visit with the Indianapolis Colts — who Russini now says offered Hunt more money than New Orleans.

At the end of the day it’s going to come down to money. Hunt put it out there before visiting the Saints that he wasn’t willing to settle for a veteran-minimum offer. If that’s all the Saints are offering him and the Colts are willing to beat it, he owes it to himself to get the best deal possible.

The game is the game, and NFL careers are brief. It’s possible things shift again and Hunt ends up in New Orleans, but we’ll just have to wait and see how it plays out. Maybe the Saints pivot to someone else.

Story originally appeared on Saints Wire