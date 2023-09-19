Report: Kareem Hunt to visit Browns

Free agent running back Kareem Hunt had visits to the Saints, Colts and Vikings this offseason, but despite reportedly being close to signing, he never did.

Hunt has remained a free agent since March.

Now that Nick Chubb is out for the season with a gruesome knee injury, the Browns are bringing in Hunt for a visit, Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports. It is not a surprise given Hunt spent the past four seasons in Cleveland.

He knows the offense. He knows most of the locker room. He knows the coaching staff.

But the Browns chose not to re-sign Hunt reportedly because they thought his speed was slipping. That certainly hasn't changed five months later.

Hunt, 28, averaged a career-low 3.8 yards per carry and a career-low 6.0 yards per catch last season with a long play of 24 yards.

The Browns will roll with Jerome Ford as their lead back after he had 16 carries for 106 yards and three catches for 25 yards and a touchdown on Monday night. But they need depth behind him with Pierre Strong as the only other back on the 53-player roster.

Hunt led the NFL in rushing as a rookie in 2017, but the Chiefs cut him during the 2018 season after video emerged of him assaulting a female. He resurfaced with the Browns in 2019.