Report: Kareem Hunt seeking more than a minimum deal, may not make quick decision

From Inside Training Camp: Former #Browns RB Kareem Hunt will visit the #Saints tonight. pic.twitter.com/NrJ7xcrPIg — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 7, 2023

Here’s an update on the New Orleans Saints’ Monday visit with free agent running back Kareem Hunt, with NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reporting that Hunt isn’t looking to settle for a veteran minimum contract. He’s coming off a two-year, $12 million deal with the Cleveland Browns and is hoping for an offer that exceeds the $1.08 million base salary he qualifies for as a sixth-year pro.

“Kareem Hunt has been biding his time waiting for the right opportunity, still wants to make a little bit of money so I don’t get the sense he’s gonna get a minimum deal,” Rapoport shared. “That visit starts tonight, may not get some news today on that. But New Orleans does have a bit of a need there.”

Rapoport added that the Saints already had a need for another running back after news broke of Alvin Kamara’s three-game suspension to start the season, only for that priority to rise higher once Kamara’s backup Eno Benjamin suffered a season-ending Achilles injury.

Hunt still shouldn’t break the bank, and the Saints have ample resources to allocate for him with about $12.9 million in salary cap space per Over The Cap records. If New Orleans can reach an agreement with the one-time NFL rushing leader, he would make a lot of sense in their backfield with Jamaal Williams and Kendre Miller.

Story originally appeared on Saints Wire