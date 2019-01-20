Report: Kareem Hunt expected to have a job 'sooner rather than later' originally appeared on nbcsportschicago.com

Kareem Hunt might not be a free agent for too much longer.

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, Hunt is expected to have a job "sooner rather than later."

In the Bears' end-of-season press conference, head coach Matt Nagy didn't shut down the possibility of bringing in the 23-year-old, who was released by the Kansas City Chiefs on Nov. 30 after a video surfaced online in which the running back is seen kicking and shoving a woman.

Will the Bears be the team that signs him?

According to Schefter, multiple teams are interested in Hunt.

Here's what Nagy - who talked to Hunt on the phone last week - had to say about the possibility:

"I'm a guy that, I don't care who you are….here is what I'm going to say to this…everybody has, when you talk about second chances, well, what's the second chance? Is it, what's your situation? And so, with him, that's not for me to decide. I will say this, me personally, depending on certain peoples' situations, I'm a guy that has always been, now I was raised that way to give guys second chances, not third chances, now I've learned that from coach (Andy) Reid, he's done that several times with some people, but I will say that every situation is different. That's his situation and I wanted to talk to him as on the true, personal side."

General manager Ryan Pace added:

"I think every one of those is unique. Each one is different. The circumstances are always different. We're not even there yet. I mean, I know what he is as a player obviously from watching. Matt knows more about him as a person. We're not even close to that point."

Hunt is currently on the commisioner's exempt list, so he would need to be reinstated by the NFL in order to sign.