Report: Kareem Hunt cited for traffic violation, small amount of marijuana found in car

Kareem Hunt can become a restricted free agent in March, and as we know, the decisions the Cleveland Browns will make about him aren’t just related to football.

Hunt, who was suspended eight games last season after video surfaced of him shoving and kicking a woman, found himself in some minor legal trouble this week.

Tom Withers of the Associated Press reported that Hunt was cited for a traffic violation on Tuesday, and a “small” amount of marijuana was found in three places in the vehicle.

#Browns RB Kareem Hunt cited for traffic violation after being stopped Tuesday in Rocky River. Incident report shows "small" amount of marijuana found in three places inside vehicle. He was not arrested. — Tom Withers (@twithersAP) January 24, 2020

Kareem Hunt pulled over for speeding

Fox 8 added that Hunt was pulled over for speeding, and an officer “noticed the smell of marijuana coming from the vehicle,” according to the police report. Fox 8 said marijuana was found in a backpack in the car.

In a vacuum, the whole story is minor. Hunt wasn’t arrested. But it also isn’t the best look considering Hunt’s past.

The Browns stated Hunt was on a “zero tolerance” policy when he was signed to a one-year deal. That was said by former general manager John Dorsey, who is gone. The Browns have turned over their coach and GM jobs. New coach Kevin Stefanski has already said he likes the combination of Nick Chubb and Hunt, which indicates the Browns want to retain Hunt.

The traffic violation might not change the Browns’ mind, but it’s a reminder that the Hunt decision has to include his off-field past.

Cleveland Browns running back Kareem Hunt (27) played eight games after serving a suspension. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

Hunt has a history

The Kansas City Chiefs cut Hunt after the video surfaced, even though Hunt had already won an NFL rushing title.

He wasn’t going to stay unemployed forever, and the Browns signed him to a small deal. He played fairly well in eight games, with 464 yards from scrimmage and three touchdowns as a backup to Chubb. There were plays in which Hunt reminded everyone of his immense talent.

Still, it’s more complicated than just blindly trying to lock Hunt up to a long-term contract. Even if this week’s brush with the law seems minor, it adds to the uncertainty surrounding him.

