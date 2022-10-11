Report: Kansas QB Jalon Daniels out for season with shoulder injury

Kansas quarterback Jalon Daniels reportedly won’t return to the field in 2022.

According to the Lawrence Journal-World, Daniels suffered a separated right throwing shoulder on Saturday against TCU and is out for the rest of the season. Daniels was injured late in the second quarter when he was tackled while scrambling to the right sideline. His right shoulder hit the ground first and directly absorbed not only his own weight but the weight of the defender.

Kansas QB Jalon Daniels is expected to miss the rest of the season with a Grade 3 separation of his right shoulder, per sources.



It's a tough blow for Daniels, who was opening a lot of eyes nationally for his (and the Jayhawks') start. It's Jason Bean's team now. #kufball — Zac Boyer (@ZacBoyer) October 11, 2022

Daniels had been one of the breakout stars of the first half of the college football season as Kansas started the season 5-0 before losing to the Horned Frogs in Week 6. Daniels led an exciting Kansas offense that’s averaging nearly 40 points per game and KU's early-season success helped bring ESPN's "College GameDay" pregame show to Lawrence for the first time for a football game ahead of the matchup with TCU.

He finishes the season 78-of-117 passing for 1,072 yards, 11 touchdowns and an interception. Daniels is also the team’s second-leading rusher with 53 carries for 341 yards and five scores.

Daniels was replaced by Jason Bean in the second half of the 38-31 loss to TCU and Bean will take over as the starter in Daniels’ absence. Bean threw four second-half TDs in the loss and was the team’s starting quarterback in nine games in 2021 before an injury opened the door for Daniels to start late in the season.

Kansas visits Oklahoma in Week 6 before heading to Baylor in Week 7 and then hosting currently undefeated Oklahoma State at home the first weekend of November. The Jayhawks need just one win over the final six games of the season to ensure a bowl berth for the first time since going 8-5 and winning the Insight Bowl in 2008. Current Kansas coach Lance Leipold is the sixth Jayhawks coach since that bowl appearance.