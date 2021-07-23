Report: Kansas, Iowa State set up call with Big Ten originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Reports of Oklahoma and Texas set to declare their intentions to leave the Big 12 and join the SEC have left the rest of the conference scrambling to find a new home.

Kansas has reportedly set up a call with the Big Ten.

KU has a call set up with the Big Ten. — Mike Vernon (@M_Vernon) July 23, 2021

And Iowa State is reportedly getting involved with the Big Ten as well.

KU has the head start here and would be trying to bring ISU along, if anything. https://t.co/0eWTGrjfeU — Mike Vernon (@M_Vernon) July 23, 2021

None of the remaining Big 12 schools wants to miss out on joining a Power 5 (or is it 4 now?) conference.

Kansas and Iowa State joining the Big Ten makes sense geographically. Kansas is a basketball powerhouse joining a conference rich in basketball tradition. Iowa State has a solid athletic program and finished the 2020 football season ranked in the Top 10.

Iowa State would be also joining Iowa in the Big Ten for a natural in-state rivalry, brining the Cy-Hawk Series entirely under the Big Ten umbrella.

As for the rest of the Big 12, their future remains to be seen. TCU, Baylor and Texas Tech are reportedly having conversations with the Pac-12.

Oklahoma State, Kansas State and West Virginia would also be looking for homes.

Or do they stay together and bring back the Big 8 conference?