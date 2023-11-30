Report: Kansas football offensive coordinator Andy Kotelnicki expected to go to Penn State

LAWRENCE — Kansas football is reportedly going to have a role to fill.

According to Bruce Feldman of The Athletic, offensive coordinator/associate head coach Andy Kotelnicki is expected to leave for Penn State. The Nittany Lions fired their offensive coordinator earlier this fall, so they had a role to fill themselves. Penn State is 10-2 this season and 7-2 against the Big Ten Conference.

“SOURCE: Kansas offensive coordinator Andy Kotelnicki is expected to become the next OC at Penn State,” Feldman posted on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter.

Kotelnicki played a pivotal part in Kansas’ rebuild the past few seasons under head coach Lance Leipold, who Kotelnicki has coached with for more than a decade dating back to Buffalo and Wisconsin-Whitewater. Last year the Jayhawks proactively moved to give Kotelnicki a new deal.

But, unless something changes, Kotelnicki won’t come close to finishing that contract.

This season, while having to start three different quarterbacks due to different injuries, Kansas’ offense was still able to showcase how impressive it can be. In the regular season finale, the Jayhawks won 49-16 on the road against Big 12 Conference-foe Cincinnati. It’s helped set Kansas (8-4, 5-4 in Big 12) up for a bowl trip for a second-straight season for the first time in more than a decade.

Who will replace Kotelnicki as the lead offensive coordinator probably doesn’t require that complicated of an answer. On Thursday, Kansas announced that it had promoted quarterbacks coach Jim Zebrowski to co-offensive coordinator. Zebrowski has been an offensive coordinator for Leipold in the past.

“We’re professionally very happy here, and personally very happy here, so it’s — you can be a little more selective,” Kotelnicki told The Topeka Capital-Journal earlier this month, as he talked about his desire to become a head coach one day and what type of jobs he might leave for.

Kansas head coach Lance Leipold, right, talks with offensive coordinator Andy Kotelnicki, left, as players begin to practice back in 2022.

Jordan Guskey covers University of Kansas Athletics at The Topeka Capital-Journal. He is the National Sports Media Association’s sportswriter of the year for the state of Kansas for 2022. Contact him at jmguskey@gannett.com or on Twitter at @JordanGuskey.

This article originally appeared on Topeka Capital-Journal: Report: KU football OC Andy Kotelnicki expected to go to Penn State