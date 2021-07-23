Report: Kane to leave Tottenham; Son signs new long-term contract

It has been a mixed 24 hours for Tottenham fans as Harry Kane to Manchester City is reportedly moving closer, while Heung-min Son has signed a new long-term contract at Spurs.

Yep, most Spurs fans will be imitating that famous Larry David weighing up gif right now. If you know, you know.

Let’s touch on two key pieces of news for Tottenham below, as Daniel Levy has delivered one very good statement of intent for new manager Nuno Espirito Santo, while the Kane report is very concerning for everyone connected with Spurs.

Of course, Son’s new contract is confirmed and Kane has not been sold, yet, but many believe that the news of Son’s new deal being released just a few hours after some huge news on Kane’s future is no coincidence…

Kane to Manchester City for $220 million?

A report from The Sun claims that Daniel Levy has told Harry Kane he can leave Tottenham after making a dramatic U-turn after initially saying he isn’t for sale. Levy reportedly backed down after saying Kane could only leave this summer for a non-Premier League side and called Kane last Friday to deliver the news.

Per the report, Kane, 27, will leave for a $220 million transfer fee and be paid over $550,000 per week by Manchester City. According to the report, Kane was excited about the deal and talked about it at the wedding of his brother, Charlie, who is also his agent.

Is this at actually a good deal for Spurs?

Well, if Kane wants to leave, as he suggested earlier this summer and many believe that stance hasn’t changed, then surely Levy should move him on now while his stock is high and City remain desperate to sign a new central striker after losing Sergio Aguero.

Of course, Spurs will be missing a 25-goal a season striker and Kane is already (and always will be) a legend at Tottenham. But Santo’s side could reinvest that money wisely in the current market and it would also solve a lot of the financial issues brought up by the pandemic for Levy.

The one issue with this report? It seems unlikely that Manchester City will pay the $220 million transfer fee and stay within financial fair play rules, as Pep Guardiola has already said they can’t afford top strikers at the current prices and City have never paid over $100 million for a single player.

But this is Harry Kane. Surely they will push the boat out for the one player who they need to move one step closer to winning the Champions League and all four trophies next season.

Son signs new deal

With Kane potentially leaving, at least Tottenham have locked their other star forward down to a long-term contract.

Heung-min Son, 29, has signed a new four-year contract at Spurs and the South Korean star is coming off yet another fine season as he scored 22 goals in 51 games and 17 in the Premier League which were both career highs for the electric forward.

In his 280 games for Spurs he’s scored 107 goals and added 64 assists, and he is delighted to extend his stay at Spurs.

“It was already a big honor to play here for six years, the club have showed me massive, massive respect and obviously I’m very happy to be here,” Son said. “It’s like home, especially with the fans, the players, the staff. There was no decision. It was easy. I’m so happy to be here and will be so glad to see the fans again soon.”

Could Son actually play centrally and replace an outgoing Kane? He is a different type of player, of course, but he is capable of doing that and has done so when Kane has been injured in recent seasons.

Even though Son’s new contract is great news for Spurs fans, the potential of his partnership with Kane being broken up will leave them fearing next season, and beyond.

Kane and Son have combined for 34 goals in the Premier League, the second-highest combination in PL history, and they set a single-season record of 14 goal combinations last season.

Son can lead this Tottenham attack but he’s going to need a lot of help if Kane does leave if Spurs are going to finish anywhere near the top four this season.

