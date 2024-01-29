REPORT: Kalen DeBoer adding Jatavis Sanders to recruiting staff at Alabama

New Alabama head football coach Kalen DeBoer has yet to complete his first month on the job but has already assembled a coaching staff that would rival some of the nation’s elite. On Sunday it was reported that Coach DeBoer was making an addition to his recruiting staff by adding N.C. State’s Director of Recruiting, Jatavis Sanders.

In the report from Matt Zenitz of 247Sports, Sanders will be taking over as the Director of Recruiting Strategy.

Sanders has deep ties to the state of Georiga where he coached high school football for several years before joining the Wolfpack staff in 2022. N.C. State is coming off its best recruiting class since 2018 under the direction of Sanders.

Alabama is expected to hire NC State’s Jatavis Sanders as director of recruiting strategy, sources tell @247sports. Sanders has been a key figure behind the scenes for NC State and has helped the Wolfpack compile their second-highest ranked recruiting class since 2008.… pic.twitter.com/uajMzQBTPz — Matt Zenitz (@mzenitz) January 28, 2024

