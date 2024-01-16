REPORT: Kalen DeBoer adding Buffalo head coach Maurice Linguist to defensive staff

New Alabama football head coach Kalen DeBoer is reportedly adding another FBS head coach to his defensive coaching staff in Tuscaloosa bringing in Buffalo head coach Maurice Linguist. Adam Rittenberg of ESPN was the first to report the breaking news.

Linguist has been the head coach at Buffalo since 2021 where he has posted a 14-23 record. Linguist has had a long and successful career as a defensive coach including stops in the SEC at both Mississippi State and Texas A&M.

Linguist is best known for his recruiting effort in the state of Texas which produces some of the top high school talent every season.

Alabama is expected to hire Buffalo head coach Maurice Linguist as a defensive assistant, likely working with the secondary, sources tell @ClowESPN and me. Linguist, who finished his third season at UB, is the second sitting FBS head coach to join Kalen DeBoer's defensive staff. — Adam Rittenberg (@ESPNRittenberg) January 16, 2024

Stay connected to Roll Tide Wire for more coverage of Coach DeBoer and the new staff in Tuscaloosa.

Contact/Follow us @RollTideWire on X (Twitter), and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Alabama news, notes, and opinion. You can also follow Stacey Blackwood on X (Twitter) @Blackwood89.

Story originally appeared on Roll Tide Wire