Report: K’Waun Williams to re-sign with 49ers after visiting Chiefs

The Kansas City Chiefs aren’t having much luck when it comes to signing free agents away from their opponents in Super Bowl LIV.

The Chiefs nearly made a deal with San Francisco 49ers LT Trent Williams in free agency, but he leveraged the situation to get a better deal to return to his current team. It was a big blow to their offseason plans, especially with the newfound need at the left tackle position.

On Tuesday, the Chiefs brought in 49ers free agent slot corner K’Waun Williams for a visit. Just a day after his trip to Kansas City, Williams is reportedly heading back to San Francisco to re-sign with his former team per NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

#49ers CB K’Waun Williams, who recently visited the #Chiefs, is expected to sign with the #49ers, source said. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 24, 2021

Jaquiski Tartt, a teammate of Williams in San Francisco, made a strong push to get him to rejoin the team ahead of his visit with the Chiefs. That could have been a turning point in negotiations. It’s also possible that the Chiefs didn’t feel comfortable with the injury history of Williams. Shin and ankle injuries ended his 2020 season prematurely, he’s also had knee and bone spur issues in the past. Whatever the case, he’s heading back to the 49ers.

Williams would have been a solid get for Kansas City because he would have freed up other players to play the defensive roles they thrive in. They’d be able to utilize L’Jarius Sneed on the outside, where he played to start the 2020 NFL season. It also would have allowed for Tyrann Mathieu to roam in the secondary, which he did to great success last year, leading the team in passes defended and interceptions.

The Chiefs have yet to add an outside free agent to their defense during this free agency period. They still have plenty of options if they’re looking at the cornerback position, but it’s proving to be difficult to get anyone to commit in the current landscape of free agency.

