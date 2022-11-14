Broncos cornerback K'Waun Williams left Sunday’s game with a knee injury and is reportedly set to miss the next chunk of the season as well.

Mike Klis of KUSA reports that Williams is having arthroscopic surgery on his knee. He is expected to miss at least four weeks while recovering, so a stint on injured reserve is likely to be in Williams’ future.

Williams has 30 tackles, a sack, and an interception in nine appearances this year. He has seen most of his playing time as a nickel back during his first season with the Broncos.

Essang Bassey is likely to see more playing time in Williams’ place. He had four tackles while playing 16 snaps on Sunday.

Report: K’Waun Williams to miss at least a month after knee scope originally appeared on Pro Football Talk