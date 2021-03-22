Report: K’Waun Williams to meet with Chiefs

Cornerback K'Waun Williams played against the Chiefs in Super Bowl LIV and he may be joining them in their bid for a third straight trip to the game.

Mike Kaye of NJ.com reports that Williams is set to visit with the Chiefs in Kansas City on Monday. Williams had six tackles for the 49ers in their 31-20 loss to the Chiefs in Miami.

Williams was limited to eight games during the 2020 season because of knee and ankle injuries. He had 22 tackles, two sacks, and a forced fumble in those outings.

Over four seasons with the Niners, Williams had 172 tackles, three interceptions, four sacks, seven forced fumbles, and a fumble recovery.

Pass rusher Melvin Ingram has also been linked with the Chiefs as they work to bolster their defense for the 2021 season.

