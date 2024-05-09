REPORT: K-State men’s basketball adds veteran guard from transfer portal

MANHATTAN, KS. (KSNT) – Jerome Tang has added another guard to the K-State men’s basketball roster.

Fifth-year senior Max Jones will reportedly join the Wildcats, according to On3’s Joe Tipton.

Jones comes to Manhattan after two seasons at the University of Tampa (2020-22) and two seasons at Cal Fullerton (2022-24). He averaged 15.3 points per game for Fullerton in the 2023-24 season, starting in all but three games he played in.

The new Wildcat was named the Sunshine State Conference Freshman of the Year at Tampa, where the 6-foot-4 guard averaged 22.1 points his first two years of college ball.

Jones is the fifth portal commitment for K-State this off season, joining Dug McDaniel, C.J. Jones, Brendan Hausen and, most recently, Baye Fall.

