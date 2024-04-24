REPORT: K-State guard to transfer

MANHATTAN (KSNT) – Another K-State men’s basketball player is expected to transfer this offseason.

RJ Jones plans to enter the transfer portal after spending just one year with the Wildcats, according to a report from the Athletic’s Tobias Bass.

Jones is now the fourth Wildcat to transfer from the program, joining Cam Carter, Dorian Finister and Jerrell Colbert. The news comes roughly a week after K-State added yet another guard via the portal in CJ Jones.

The Denton, Texas native was tabbed a four-star recruit by multiple outlets coming out of high school. He averaged 2.4 points and played in 28 of 34 total games during his freshman season at K-State.

The Wildcats have three newcomers joining their squad for next year, including transfers CJ Jones and Dug McDaniel and incoming freshman David Castillo.

