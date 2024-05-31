REPORT: K-State football to add all-conference cornerback

MANHATTAN (KSNT) – Kansas State football is adding an experienced cornerback to its secondary via the transfer portal.

Jordan Dunbar, a transfer from Rice University, has committed to play for Chris Klieman and the Wildcats, per 247 Sports’ Matt Zenitz. Dunbar redshirted in 2023, but was an All-Conference selection in 2022.

When Rice was still a member of Conference USA in 2021, Dunbar made the conference’s All-Freshman team. In total, he appeared in 54 games for the Owls, racking up 43 solo tackles.

The six-foot, 190 pound corner comes to K-State as a redshirt junior.

