Report: K’Lavon Chaisson could be ‘reclamation project’ trade target

K’Lavon Chaisson has recorded just one sack in each of his three seasons with the Jacksonville Jaguars. While that’s earned the former first-round pick a “bust” label, he’s still just 23 years old.

Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated thinks another NFL team could be convinced that Chaisson is a player with some untapped potential. In a column published earlier this week, Breer speculated that Chaisson could be traded during training camp.

“If you’re looking for a reclamation project, Jacksonville’s K’Lavon Chaisson would be one, and it’d hardly be a shocker to see him moved during camp.”

Chaisson was the No. 20 overall pick in the 2020 NFL draft after earning First Team All-SEC honors in a national championship season for LSU in 2019.

After he tallied only three sacks through his first three seasons, the Jaguars opted against picking up the fifth-year option on Chaisson’s rookie contract earlier this offseason. Chaisson is currently scheduled to become a free agent after the 2023 season.

