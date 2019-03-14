Report: K.J. Wright reaches agreement to return to Seahawks

A new deal with Mychal Kendricks on Wednesday hasn’t precluded the Seattle Seahawks from keeping another prominent linebacker on their roster.

According to Gregg Bell of the Tacoma News Tribune, linebacker K.J. Wright has agreed to a deal to return to the Seahawks.

Terms of the agreement have not yet been disclosed.

A source had indicated to PFT on Wednesday night that Wright was moving toward reaching a deal after becoming a free agent for the first time in his eight-year career. Wright had said multiple times that he wanted to remain in Seattle with the Seahawks, but that he was also looking forward to testing the free agent market to assure he was getting a fair contract.

Wright has spent his entire career with the Seahawks after being a fourth-round draft pick in 2011. Wright and middle linebacker Bobby Wagner have teamed together for the last seven seasons as one of the more explosive linebacker tandems in the NFL.

Wright did miss 11 regular season games last year after a knee injury sustained in the preseason required surgery. He missed the first six games of the season before returning to the field. However, Wright would aggravate the injury just three weeks into his return and miss another five games before returning for the final two weeks of the regular season and playoffs.

Wright said at the end of the year that his knee felt back to full strength and he had his best game of the season in Seattle’s playoff loss to the Dallas Cowboys with eight tackles and an interception.